Girls’ Wrestling Continues to Grow

Stock Photo Courtesy of Lady Dino Wrestling

As one of the fastest growing sports in the state, girls’ wrestling continues to gain traction. Carbon High is no exception as lady grapplers are flocking to the mat to learn and compete.

The team is led by head coach Jimmy Parker, who is entering his second year coaching the team after joining the crew late last season. He and the coaching staff are teaching the Lady Dinos to take it one match at a time and one day at a time.

“As a coach, I want to see daily improvement from the team as a whole and to make each team we face nervous,” Parker said.

Parker is joined by returning wrestlers that can also lend experience to newcomers, including seniors Codi Shaw and Fortune Ward, and juniors Aubrey Gutierrez and Emma Parker. “We are looking to our seniors and juniors to lead this team and have a positive impact on our younger wrestlers,” explained Parker.

Some of the incoming talent includes freshman Bella Galarza, who showed success at the junior high state level, and two grapplers who served as team managers last year, Lily Clark and Sienna Alderson. Clark, a junior, and Alderson, a sophomore, were both injured last year and supported the team from the sidelines, but Parker is excited to get them back on the mat.

As the team continues gain momentum, support from the community has been monumental in its success. To further support the growing sport and the Lady Dinos looking to compete, a fundraiser has been established to assist the team. Those wishing to aid the team may do so by clicking here or donating directly to Carbon High in care of Carbon girls’ wrestling.