A New Time for High School Rodeos this Year

By Julie Johansen

October rodeos are new this year for the Utah High Rodeo Association, but on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14, the Lehi Rodeo Team hosted two rodeos at the South Jordan Equestrian Center in South Jordan, Utah.

At the Lehi Rodeo #1, Carbon shooting team members placed well. Hayden Tonc captured first place in the rifle shoot, with Kashley Rhodes and Shalako Gunter placing second and 10th, respectively. Gunter also placed seventh in the trap shoot.

In the arena, Carbon’s Ean Ellis took first in tie-down roping, Maddison Nielson took fourth in breakaway roping, and Kanyon Mills earned sixth with is partner Ejay Duke in team roping.

On Saturday at the #2 rodeo, Carbon’s Kaden Donathan was 10th in steer wrestling, while Nielson placed ninth in barrels and sixth in breakaway roping. Mills and partner placed third in team roping, and Braden Noyes was eighth in tie down roping. Tonc (first) and Rhodes (second) placed in the top again on Saturday in the light rifle shoot, while Gunter was fifth in the trap shoot.

Emery team members placing in the top 10 on Friday were Ryleigh Allred, eighth in breakaway; Shaynee Fox, sixth in goats; and Monty Christiansen, third in reining cow horse. Wyatt Fox and Ryter Ekker were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the rifle shoot.

On Saturday at the #2 rodeo, Kamz Rich placed third in bulls, Graycee Mills and Ryleigh Allred were second and 10th in breakaway, and Shaynee Fox earned seventh in goat tying. Ryter Ekker and Wyatt Fox just switched places with Ekker in fourth and Fox in fifth in the light rifle shoot.