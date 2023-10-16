Emery Flips the Script

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

The Spartans had the chance to host their final game of the regular season under the lights in Castle Dale on Friday. Emery welcomed Delta to cap off region play.

Despite having the home-field advantage, the Spartans allowed Delta to take a 13-0 lead in the first quarter. The visiting Rabbits started off the scoring with a touchdown at the 9:40 mark and the conversion to make it 7-0. They followed that up with another touchdown later in the quarter to make it 13-0.

The Spartans responded as the clock counted down in the first. With 3:23 left in the quarter, Dane Sitterud found the end zone off of a 12-yard run to make it 13-6.

The Black and Golf put on a show for fans throughout the next two quarters, turning the tables on the Rabbits. Luke Justice scored in the second quarter off of a seven-yard run while Wade Stilson capped off the half with a touchdown off of a two-yard run as the Spartans went up 20-13 by halftime.

Emery carried the momentum out of the locker room and into the third quarter. Creek Sharp was the next Spartan to find the end zone off of a 30-yard bomb from Stilson. Boston Huntington then scored a field goal to give the home team the 30-13 lead.

Delta finally found an answer for the Spartans at the 5:15 mark in the third quarter. The Rabbits connected on a 70-yard pass to put another TD on the board, narrowing their deficit to 30-20. In the fourth, Stilson once again connected with Sharp off of a 30-yard pass for another score. Delta managed another touchdown at the 1:07 mark, but it was not enough as the Spartans took this one 37-27.

Sitterud ended the night with 148 yards off of 25 carries while Stilson threw for 209 yards. Sharp had seven receptions, good for 95 yards, while Justice recorded 45 yards off of eight receptions to go along with two interceptions.

With the victory, Emery (6-3, 3-1 2A South) has been awarded the #4 seed in 2A. The Spartans will have a bye in the opening round of the state playoffs on Friday. The team will open the tournament on Oct. 27 against #5 Summit Academy (6-4, 3-2 2A North). The game is slated for 6 p.m. in Castle Dale.