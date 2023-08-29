A New Walking Trail for Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

Castle Dale City’s new walking trail is nearing completion. The one-mile trail along Ghost Road begins at about 4th North and 4th West in Castle Dale and continues to Highway 29.

The funding for the trail came from five different grants received by the city, including a Community Development Block Grant, an Utah Outdoor Recreation grant, the Eccles Foundation, Rocky Mountain Power and the Swell Grant from the Emery County Travel Bureau.

The trail is being built by JK Allred Construction. Construction began on July 28 and should be blacktopped and ready for use by Sept. 1.