Saturday Vibes Continues Into Fall Season

Though the school year has begun and fall is on the horizon, outdoor fun continues on Helper City’s Main Street with the continuance of Saturday Vibes.

For Saturday’s event, The Low Point began the live entertainment, followed by Coherent State. The Low Point brought American roots music, while Coherent State proved that they are a perfect example of a rock and roll cover band.

Attendees could refresh themselves with a jalapeño peach margarita, while the youngsters were invited to make noodle necklaces at the Imagination Station, which is sponsored by Little Learners. For those that wished to fill their bellies, Green Chile House, Maria’s Tamales, Mambo Truck, The Twisted Lemon and Iceberg Shake Truck were all parked at the food court.

There are two more Saturday Vibes events remaining for the 2023 season. The next event will take place on Sept. 9 and will feature a country western theme. Frank Fletcher and Savannah Rae will both be crooning on stage.

“Yeehaw! Strap on your spurs, bolo tie and wide brimmed hat for our Country Western night on Helper’s historic Main Street,” the Vibes team shared. “It’s the Wild West and we are going to rope you in with country artists hailing from Alabama and Nashville. Get ready to boot, scoot and boogie with all your favorite cowpokes.”