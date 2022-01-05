A New Year for the Emery Public Lands Council

By Julie Johansen

The Emery County Public Lands Council began the new year by welcoming a new member to the council, Bruce Wilson. Sherrel Ward was also reinstated to the council. At next month’s meeting, the chair and vice chairman of the council will be selected.

Chairman Rod Player also announced a mandatory ethics meeting covering the Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) and Government Records Access Management Act (GRAMA). This is required for all those serving on the council to attend each year and will be held on Jan. 13 in the county administration building. Chairman Player then gave his remarks about an article he previously read in the Bugle Magazine. He explained that the Dingell Act helped by stating that legal litigation must be made public.

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson then spoke about attending the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) scoping meetings. He asked each member of the council to ensure that their comments were received by the BLM before the deadline, which is Jan. 7. He spoke about the purpose of the Emery County Public Lands Bill, stating that the language was very exact in what Congress wanted it to say and what became law.

Wilson continued, stating that he has the feeling that other counties have little respect for the Dingell Act based on comments he is hearing at the scoping meetings. He told the council that just because the act has been adopted by Congress, the work is not done and needs to be protected. Council members Wilson and Peterson reminded Commissioner Wilson that these counties were all contacted and asked to be part of the initial design of the legislation several years ago and chose not to join.

Dana Truman with the Bureau of Land Management then reported that Chris Conrad, who has been the field manager for the Price Office, has been promoted to the Chief Mineral Operations Manager in the Green River area. Kyle Beagley will take over as the acting field manager. Evaluations are underway for the recreational specialist and a replacement for Karl Ivory is pending.

Truman commended the Emery County Public Lands Council for its high standards and encourages them to keep it up. She then reported that some items under NEPA (National Environmental Protection Act) are the Travel Management plans, San Rafael and Nine Mile Travel Management plans, Wilson Springs CCC Camp, and the Sinbad Gather. They are all being worked through the process.

In addition, recreational specialists at the BLM are working to educate the public on how to recreate responsibly. When asked who to talk to about allotments and permits, she responded it would be Mike Tweddell. Chairman Player requested that Tweddell attend the next meeting with a report on the wild horses and burros.

Marc Stilson, Utah State Water Engineer, said that instream flow modification bill #1833 was the only one at this time he was watching. He then asked Jay Mark Humphrey to speak about his recent attendance at the Colorado River Conference. Humphrey stated that seven states are involved as well as part of Mexico. Any land below Lees Ferry is considered the lower basin, while the remaining states are the upper basin. The drought has caused the water to drop to 30% of normal in both Lake Mead and Lake Powell. This is so low that power production could become questionable. Currently, 30 million people live off power from the Colorado River. Stilson said we need to do a better job of reporting the use of water from water rights. However, any water rights prior to 1922 are not affected.

Mark Chamberlain, Forest Service, next told the council about the fire and fuel projects at Lowry Water, Dry Wash and Trail Canyon, which all depend on the climate and moisture. He announced range meetings in Green River on Jan. 18 and 19. Chamberlain also said that there are plans to remove dead timber on about 30,000 acres along the Skyline of the Manti-La Sal. Chamberlain also reported that snow outlook on the forest right now is encouraging, sitting above 140%.

The Utah State Parks ranger then reminded about the ice fishing tournament at Millsite Reservoir on Jan. 7 and 8. He said it is a team contest and slots are already full. It was also announced that new restrooms are replacing the present restrooms at Huntington State Park.