A Plethora of Fun Coming to Helper City

During the Helper City Council meeting that was hosted on Sept. 15, the council tackled a number of agenda items that pertained to upcoming events within the city.

First was the possible approval of local consent for the St. Anthony Carnival, which will take place on the first weekend in November. The local consent would be for beer and wine coolers sold and served during the carnival. Hollie Stapley explained that this is the first year in two years, due to COVID, that the carnival will be brought back in full.

The temporary permit was approved before the council moved to a possible street closure for October’s First Friday, which will be on Oct. 7. This event is being hosted by Beg, Borrow and Steele and Three On a Tree. They are requesting road closure from Bug N Bird to Depot Street as they anticipate many activities.

The event is going to be Harry Potter-themed, and will feature pumpkin bowling, hat and wand making and more. It is expected that there will be a lot of children and want to keep it safe by closing the road from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which was also approved.

Another street closure was brought to the council for a Trunk or Treat, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. The closure is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., upon approval, and the event is being sponsored by Jake Grey and his family. Councilwoman Malarie DeVincent explained that she had organized the Trunk or Treat for a number of years and when she spoke with Grey, he was eager to bring it back.

The council approved this closure and the Trunk or Treat is scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m.

Finally, they discussed the reservation of four parking spaces in front of Aunt Nell’s and Drigg’s Mortgage for Sept. 28. This is for a monster truck promotion for the upcoming monster truck rally that will be taking place on Oct. 1 at the fairgrounds. This was also approved by the council.