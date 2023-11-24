A Senior Driven Team

Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

A stacked senior team will help propel the Spartans this year under returning coach Dave Justice. Wade Stilson, Luke Justice, Zack Tuttle and Creek Sharp are all coming back to lead the team.

“These guys have been awesome leaders and I’m excited to watch them play this year,” Justice said.

The team will be bolstered by newcomers to the varsity team, including Matt Olsen, Mason Stilson and Jace Frandsen. The trio has been gaining experience throughout the years and is ready for the big time. “They all have played a significant part in our younger teams and I believe will be great additions to our team,” said Justice.

While the Spartans have experience on their side, they will be faced with challenging opponents. Justice believes Region 12 is the toughest region in 3A, so the Spartans will have their work cut out for them. Manti, the reigning 3A State Champ, is in Region 12, but teams like Richfield, Carbon, Canyon View, Delta, Juab and North Sanpete will all be tough, Justice explained.

To prepare for the grueling season, the Spartans have worked on building the roster and improving ball movement on offense. With the work put in during the offseason, Emery plans to be a contender for the region championship. From there, the team has its sights on the championship game.