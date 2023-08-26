A Small But Mighty Crew

Photo Courtesy of Green River High School

The Pirates ended their summer break a bit early, flocking to the baseball fields in July to begin preparations for the fall season. With their first practice on July 25, they did not have much time before their opening game on Aug. 2.

The team is looking to build on its 2022 campaign, where it finished 13th in the RPI rankings. The Pirates made it to the first round of the state tournament, but were ultimately knocked out by Diamond Ranch. Green River will be seeking a higher ranking this year and another run in the state tournament.

A small group of seniors will help lead the team this season, including Ryker Meadows, Raul Mendoza, Hoyt Hunt and Luis Hernandez. The junior crew includes Garrett Keener, Antonio Macias, Jarrett Guerrera and Cristian Venzor.

A slew of underclassman will also see playing time this fall. Jason Hernandez, Rolando Anquiano and Cristian Mendoza are sophomores while David Mendez and Gabriel Quintana are incoming freshman.

With 16 games in just seven weeks, the Pirates have a busy season ahead of them. The team will host its final game of the regular season on Sept. 22 and state play in games will begin just a week later. Those that make the cut will then compete in the state tournament in early October.