Carbon Composite Continues to Grow

Photo Courtesy of the Carbon Composite Mountain Bike Team

The Carbon Composite Mountain Bike Team is bursting with talent as 45 young athletes are on this season’s roster. Riders range from seventh to 12th grades, including two athletes from Emery High.

The program has seen outstanding growth throughout the years and is up 17 athletes compared to last year. The steady growth and leadership has brought opportunity to the area as the team will host three races at the Butch Cassidy mountain bike venue in Price this fall.

The first race is slated for Aug. 26 and will bring 1,100 riders and their families to Price, filling hotels, restaurants and campgrounds for the weekend. The team will welcome two other regions on the weekends of Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 as well.

The Carbon Composite Team has had a busy off-season, which has been filled with practices, team bonding and various races. Tacoma Smith, an incoming sophomore, placed second in both the Three Peaks Classic in Cedar City and Soldier Hollow this summer. He also competed at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, PA, where he qualified for the finals on the first day.

Fellow Dino Andrew Loveless had a busy spring and summer racing at FastTimes at Richfield, where he took first place. He also placed sixth and 15th at Soldier Hollow and Red Rock Rampage in Santa Clara, respectively.

Monson, Michael, MaCoy and Merritt Loveless are all following in their big brother’s footsteps. All four athletes competed at Red Rock Rampage and Soldier Hollow and had impressive finishes. Monson and Merritt brought home fourth and fifth place medals while Michael and MaCoy found themselves on top of the podium at the Santa Clara race.

James Tullis, the returning region champion in the freshman category, raced at Soldier Hollow and finished in the middle of the pack against some of the best riders in the state. Carson Taylor, the returning region champion in the eighth grade category, has also had a successful ICup series, racing in Richfield and finishing on top of the podium at Red Rock Rampage.

Community members are encouraged to prepare for the influx of visitors this racing season. The community is also invited to cheer on the racers at the Butch Cassidy mountain bike venue as local athletes fight for a spot on the podium.