A Traditional Push In Ceremony for Huntington’s New Fire Engine

By Julie Johansen

The Huntington Volunteer Fire Department pushed its new fire engine into service on Saturday with the traditional push in ceremony. This tradition dates back to when fire engines were drawn by horses.

At that time, horses pulled the engines, but upon return to the fire station, the horses could not back the engine into the station. The community, who were the firefighters, would spray the engine off to clean it. Then, everyone would help push the engine into the station.

The push in tradition continued on Saturday as community members, including children, city council members and firefighters, sprayed off the engine and then pushed it into its new home in the Huntington Fire Station.

Huntington City Fire Chief Chase Majors explained the importance and advantages of the new engine for the city. This new engine has five seats so more firemen can travel to a fire as well as more room to put the firefighting equipment as they travel, shortening response time. It also has much more cargo space for hoses and firefighting equipment.

The retiring engine, though it has low miles on it, was beginning to wear internally, prompting the need for the new engine. The new truck is a Pierce engine and cost $420,000. These funds came from Community Impact Board grants and loans as well as some mineral lease monies. The Emery County Fire District is working to secure new engines for all the fire departments within the county.

Prior to the push in ceremony, the Huntington Fire Department spent the morning hosting a Utah Fire Rescue Academy training on vehicle extrication. They were learning skills to stabilize the vehicles and rescue trapped victims. Firemen from the Cleveland, Elmo and Price departments attended with the Huntington team.