A Year of Hard Work Recognized at CHS

The end of another school year at Carbon High School (CHS) also means the annual end-of-year awards assembly. This year, it was hosted in the school’s auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

The awards began by inviting the seniors to the auditorium for their own presentation, before inviting the remainder of the student body. The seniors were given instruction on graduation practice, signing out and graduation day, before the scholarship and pathway completion announcements began.

Stephanie Cha first presented the teacher memorial scholarship to Beverly Lancaster, Cheyanne Slaughter, Austin Horsley and Gracie Oveson. Next, the Intermountain Power Project was presented to Lindsey Snow by Jim Hill.

Melissa Swenson acted in place of her husband to present the Price Kiwanis scholarships, which went to Taylor Barrett, Quade Henrie, Kinlee Lewis, Jean Merryweather, Jezmin Pressett, Jenna Richard and Cheyanne Slaughter. The Emery Telcom scholarship was awarded to Trever Worley, Abbie Butkovich-Autry, Kali Ori, Parker Morgan and Braxton Stevenson.

Emma Holm received the Class of 1952 scholarship while the S. Gale and Verna L. Chapman scholarship was awarded to Kinley Cowdell. Tecia Mose presented a great number of students with a USU Eastern scholarship, before John Brooks presented other university scholarships.

Utah State University offered 76 academic scholarships, while Southern Utah University offered 67 and Utah Tech University offered 59. The University of Utah offered 10, followed by Utah Valley University (seven), Snow College (16), Westminster (one), Weber State (19) and Brigham Young University (four). This accumulated to a total of $2,941,568 academic scholarships offered to Carbon High students by universities alone.

Following this, Brooks also presented the CTE Pathway completers. In accounting/finance, Ambree Jones, Makenna Loranca, Kali Ori, Tatum Tanner and Trent Thayn were named as successfully completing the course. TC Flemett and Gracie Oveson were successful in animal/vet science, while Leonardo Lugo and Michael Berryman finished auto mechanics and repairs.

Business administration had a large group of Dinos, consisting of Lizbeth Acosta, Gabrielle Vasquez, Reese Ardohain, Ambree Jones, Ashton Ferguson, Trent Thayn and Kayla Smith. Next, the business information management students were named. They were Carter Heugly, Ambree Jones, Trent Thayn, Reese Ardohain, Kali Ori and Dade Greener.

Lindsey Snow, Megan Tucker and Savanna Rasmussen are the students that completed the culinary arts course, while Max Anderson was the lone student to complete the diesel course.

Graphic design and communication was completed by Gabrielle Vasquez, while health science saw a large group. They were Kacie Brady, Kaitlynn McArthur, Alycia Colunga, Jean Merryweather, Emma Flemett, Jezmin Pressett, Emma Holm, Savanna Rasmussen, Gabriel Ibanez, Jexton Woodhouse, Sarah Ludington and Reese Ardohain.

Hospitality and tourism students were Parker Morgan and Emma Flemett, while information tech systems was focused on by Brenden Bryner, Daron Garner and Kyle Lundgreen. Tamara Sosa Duran and Cheyanne Slaughter completed interior design and K-12: teaching as a profession, respectively.

Landon Powell, Jax Rasmussen, Tatum Tanner, Kayla Smith and Trent Thayn completed marketing, while Wesley Murray and Sean Stromness were mechanical CAD students. Natural resource science was studied by Raymond Clark and Arlo Rich.

Ava Black, Anastacia McGinnis, Elizabeth Carpenter, Madison Noyes, Lexy Lenzi and Haylie Warner completed personal care services while Gracie Overson was the lone student to complete plant science. Finally, Luke Bradley and Reed Shepherd were the programming/software development completers.

Carbon High School’s 2023 commencement ceremony is slated to take place on the school’s football field at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24. It will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.