Athletes Gather at Carbon Rodeo *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

On April 8, the Carbon High School rodeo team hosted its annual rodeo at the Carbon County Fairgrounds in Price. The rodeo trail then continued on Saturday as the Sanpete High School rodeo was held at the Convoy Arena in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

The shooting sports for both rodeos was sponsored by the Carbon team at the Helper gun range, and both cutting and reining cow competition were on Saturday in Mt. Pleasant.

Emery rodeo team members that scored at the Carbon rodeo included Kinlie Jensen, eighth in goat tying along with Abbie McElprang and Graycee Mills in fourth and seventh, respectively, in breakaway roping. Byron Christiansen earned first in bareback riding while Ryter Ekker took seventh in the rifle shoot.

Also on Friday, Dino Kayson Peterson took fifth in steer wrestling, followed by teammate Wesley King in seventh. Ean Ellis earned seventh in tie-down roping.

On Saturday in Mt. Pleasant, Jensen took eighth once again in goat tying and Megan Zunich finished ninth in barrels. Cole Magnuson took sixth in bulls and Byron Christiansen earned second in bareback riding. In the reining cow competition held following the rodeo, Byron and Monty Christiansen placed fourth and eighth, respectively.

Also on Saturday, Carbon’s Kashley Rhodes took eighth in the rifle shoot while Shalako Gunter took 14th. Gunter earned fifth in the trap shoot while Rhodes ended in 15th. In steer wrestling, Kaden Donathan took sixth. Ellis also earned a sixth-place finish in tie-down roping.

One local rodeo athlete is currently leading the state in points as Gunter has the top spot in trap shoot with a seven-point lead. High school rodeo teams will now take a week off and before hitting the road for Spanish Fork on April 22-23.