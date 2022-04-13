Midge Fowler, age 76 of Price, Utah, passed away on April 5, 2022 in Roosevelt, Utah.

Midge loved Jehovah’s creation. You could always find her sitting on the back porch watching her hummingbirds; that was a highlight for her.

She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on December 24, 1972 in Oklahoma. She had the privilege of pioneering together with her husband and faithfully served Jehovah for almost 50 years.

Midge is survived by her wonderful husband of 57 years, Ron, as well as their 3 children, Tina, Wayne and Shama, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service with be held on Zoom April 23, 2022 at 1 p.m.