Abby Morris Signs with Weatherford College in Texas

Abby Morris, the 3A High School Player of the Year, has committed to further her athletic career with Weatherford College in Texas. Morris was a big part of the Emery volleyball team that won the state tournament this past season. The Weatherford Coyotes volleyball team went 33-6 last season, and participated in the D1 National Tournament.

“I am happy that Abby Morris is able to continue playing volleyball, as it is a game that she truly loves,” said Ferd Allred, Emery volleyball coach. “Abby has been a big part of Emery High School volleyball the past few years. She has been a very coachable athlete, is driven to do her best, and has had a positive, team-building attitude. Abby has always pushed herself to improve her skills, and often stayed after practice to work on developing her skills and helping her teammates.”

During her signing, Morris said, “I just want to thank all of you guys for getting me here in the first place. I want to thank Ferd, my parents and the seniors this year. We’ve been playing for six years together, and I’m glad we built a relationship together. For the upcoming athletes, if you want to play college ball, there is always a place for you, someone will want you and you can play wherever you want.”