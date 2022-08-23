Accident Demolishes Semi in Cottonwood Canyon

Authorities were paged to Cottonwood Canyon on Monday afternoon following a report of a semi rollover. The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. between Highway 29 and the Trail Mountain Mine in Cottonwood Canyon.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the semi was a 59-year-old man that was leaving a worksite. He was driving a semi tractor trailer, hauling a track hoe on a flatbed trailer.

The driver does not remember the incident, so the exact cause is not entirely known. Early reports indicate that the driver could have been traveling too fast for the road conditions.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported for medical care with various injuries. No drugs or alcohol are suspected to have played a role in the accident.

Members of the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Division of Natural Resources responded to the scene. While it did take some time for crews to assess and clear the scene, the canyon remained open to travelers.