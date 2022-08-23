High School Rodeo Starts Again

By Julie Johansen

The high school rodeo season for the new school year began on Friday, Aug. 19. The weekend rodeos were sponsored by the South Summit rodeo team at the Oakley Arena.

Emery rodeo team members placing in the top ten and scoring points included Will Jeffs in eighth in steer wrestling, Kinlie Jensen in sixth in goat tying and Megan Zunich in tenth in barrels. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker was third, Chase Hanson fifth and Jalynn Fox eighth in the rifle shoot.

On Saturday at the South Summit #2 rodeo, Stace Gilbert took ninth in tie down roping, Kinlie Jensen earned second and Shaynee Fox took ninth in goat tying, and Monty Christiansen finished ninth in boys’ cutting. Kyle Ekker earned second in the junior bulls. In the rifle shoot, Ryter Ekker took third, Chase Hanson finished fifth and Jaylynn Fox took ninth.

Carbon rodeo team members shined in the shooting sports on both Friday and Saturday. Kashley Rhodes finished second both days in the rifle shoot and seventh in the trap shoot at South Summit #1. Shalako Gunter placed fourth and tied for ninth at South Summit #1 and #2, respectively.

The fall rodeos will continue through September with the exception of Labor Day weekend. Next weekend, Aug. 26 and 27, the rodeo trail leads to Duchesne.