Accident Slows Traffic Near Price Business Loop

Traffic near the Price Business Loop on Highway 6 was impaired on Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle accident.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near mile post 243 and Intermountain Electronics. According to early reports, there were no injuries as a result of the accident.

Crews from the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and more responded to the scene. Traffic was minimally affected as crews assessed the scene.

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been released. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.