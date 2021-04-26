Active COVID-19 Cases Dip in Carbon, Emery Counties

While Grand County is seeing higher numbers, active COVID-19 cases in Carbon and Emery counties are trending downward, according to the Southeast Utah Health Department. With the data, Grand County has been placed in the high transmission level for the virus while Carbon and Emery counties remain in the low level.

In the past four days, only one new case of the virus has been reported in Carbon County. Emery County has had only three new cases in that same time frame. Meanwhile, Grand County has recorded 24 new cases. Emery County has only four active cases while Carbon County has 15. Grand County bypasses them both with 88 active cases.

One patient, an Emery County resident, is currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus. There have been 28 deaths in the region attributed to COVID-19, including 16 in Carbon County, nine in Emery County and three in Grand County.

Vaccine distribution continues throughout the region with 10,558 residents fully vaccinated against the virus. In total, 14,038 have received their first dose.