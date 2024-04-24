Adams Strikes Out 16 in Win Over Wildcats

The Carbon Dinos Softball team hosted the Richfield Wildcats on Tuesday for the second time. Carbon came out of the gate strong with three runs in the first inning.

Danica Adams had a near perfect day on the mound, allowing only one hit in the seven innings pitched. She would earn 16 strikeouts in the game against the opposing team. The Lady Dinos would get the win, scoring in every inning but one in the game. The final score ended at 7-0.

Freshman Brailee Peterson had a couple solid at bats, going two for three in the game. She ended the game with a double and three runners batted in. Kylan Sorenson also had a double in the game, going two for three with an RBI and a run scored.

Samantha Riddle was the third Lady Dino that went two for three, ending her night with a triple and a run scored. Brielle Sandoval finished the game with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Adri Abeyta went .500, with two runs scored for Carbon in the win.

They will continue their busy week playing four straight games at home to finish out the regular season. Next, facing a non-region Union Cougar (3-5) team on Wednesday, broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.

After that, they play the Juab Wasps (5-6) on Friday. Then it’s onto a Saturday afternoon game against the Canyon View Falcon (7-2), which will also be broadcast live on the ETV News website.