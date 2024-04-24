Game One of Rivalry Baseball Goes to Carbon

The Carbon Dinos traveled to Castle Dale on Tuesday to face the Emery Spartans for a long-awaited matchup between the two clubs. Michael Vigil of the Dinos was impressive in his five innings pitched, allowing only three hits and a run. Paxton Falk closed the game with two innings pitched, allowing only one hit.

For the Spartans offense, Mason Stilson finished the game with a triple and the sole run scored. Wade Stilson drove the run in, recording an RBI, and Kade Larsen finished with a double in the game.

For the Dinos, Rydge Butler went two for three with a double, an RBI and a run scored for his team. Jace Barlow had a triple in the game, along with a runner batted in. Cameron Vasquez would also record a double, with a stolen base and an RBI for the Dinos. Peyton Molinar had the fourth RBI in the rivalry matchup.

The teams will meet again on Friday for another sure to be entertaining game. The crowds and viewers will be on the edge of their seat. If unable to make it in person, it will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.