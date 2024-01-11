Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes Seek Support in New Cook Along Classes

Press Release

Recent statistics reveal that 7.8% of adults in Carbon County have been diagnosed with diabetes. For many of those affected, finding proper support on managing their condition and making informed dietary choices can be a daunting challenge. In response to this growing concern, Utah State University Extension, in collaboration with the Southeastern Utah Health Department, is proud to announce a series of “Diabetes Cook Along” classes.

These informative and interactive classes are designed to empower individuals with type 2 diabetes or those at risk (pre-diabetic) to take control of their health and well-being. Participants will learn valuable techniques for managing their diabetes symptoms and discover how to prepare delicious and diabetes-appropriate meals.

Event details:

Dates : January 22, January 29, February 5, February 12, 2024

: January 22, January 29, February 5, February 12, 2024 Time : 6 p.m.

: 6 p.m. Location: USU Extension Classroom, 751 East 100 North Suite 1700, Price, Utah

These classes will be conducted in a supportive, hands-on environment where participants can engage in cooking sessions and learn how to create meals tailored to their specific dietary needs.

Key Highlights:

Who Can Attend: Type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics.

Type 2 diabetics and pre-diabetics. Bring a Friend or Loved One : Encourage a friend or family member to join and support your journey to better health.

: Encourage a friend or family member to join and support your journey to better health. What to Expect: Guided cooking sessions, nutritional guidance and valuable insights from health experts.

Guided cooking sessions, nutritional guidance and valuable insights from health experts. Participants will receive: A delicious meal prepared during the class. A comprehensive diabetes cookbook filled with recipes and expert advice. Exciting opportunities to win valuable prizes.

Cost: Registration fee is only $10.

Registration is easy and can be done on Eventbrite or by calling the USU Extension Office at (435) 636-3233.