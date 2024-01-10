2024 Carbon County Candidates Declared

The 2024 election declarations for Carbon County have been released. For the seat of State House of Representative District 67, current Rep. Christine Watkins (Republican) is putting her name in for re-election. Running against her are Joe Christman (Democrat) and Thomas L. Hansen (Republican). Senator David Hinkins (Republican) is running unopposed for re-election to his role, Utah State Senate District 26.

For the role of Carbon County Commissioner, currently filled by Casey Hopes, a total of six hopefuls made their declarations. They include David S. Palacios (Democrat), Paul Riddle (Republican), Max Jones (Republican), Lenise Peterman (Republican), Malarie Mabbutt DeVincent (Democrat) and Jared Haddock (Republican).

For Carbon County Assessor, Amy Schmidt (Republican) and Robert A. Olson (Democrat) put their name in for election. Current Carbon County Assessor Gillan Bishop is also running for re-election. Meanwhile, Tara Madsen (Republican) is running unopposed for the Carbon County Treasurer’s seat, which Karla Medley (Republican) is in the same boat for county recorder.

Finally, for the Carbon School Board, there are three seats and each candidate is running unopposed. For district one, Keith W. Cox is up for re-election. In district two, Gwen Callahan is returning to her seat while Jeffrey Reed Richens is also running to be re-elected for district three.