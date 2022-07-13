ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Carbon School District

251 W. 400 N.

Price, Utah 84501

Carbon County School District (CCSD) is seeking BIDS for the replacement and installation of window coverings consisting of blinds and shades for Creekview Elementary School. Interested parties may contact CCSD Maintenance Dept. at 435- 637-1342 or email driche@carbonschools.org to request specifications of the project. Bids will be received by Carbon School District Maintenance Department by July 20, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13 and July 20, 2022.