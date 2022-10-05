ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Carbon County

751 E 100 N

Price, Utah 84501

Separate sealed BIDS for the Carbon County Bear Fire Emergency Watershed Project, Lower Crandall Canyon will be received by Carbon County at the office of the Carbon County Clerk at 751 East 100 North – Price, Utah until 12:00 p.m. , October 19, 2022 , and then opened and publicly read aloud in the regularly scheduled Commission Meeting, October 19, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Structural Concrete 475 c.y.

2. Grouted Rock Rip Rap 3200 c.y.

3. Excavation 2700 c.y.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the Second Floor Conference Room of the Carbon County Administration Building, on October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the County.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid Meeting upon a non-refundable fee of $100.00. The fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

October 3, 2022

Date

Larry Jensen

Commissioner

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 5, October 12 and October 19, 2022.