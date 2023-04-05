ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

CASTLE VALLEY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

P.O. Box 877

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of Drainage Project 2023, will be received by Castle Valley Special Service District at the office of Castle Valley Special Service District until 2:00 pm, April 20, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major items of work include:

1. 8-inch C-900 Pipe – 3,500 L.F.

2. 10-inch C-900 Pipe – 2,450 L.F.

3. 15-inch ADS Pipe – 300 L.F.

Prospective Bidders shall assemble at Castle Valley Special Service District’s Office on April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Attendance at the project pre-bid meeting and site-visit is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at CVSSD’s office for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit, at 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid Meeting upon a non-refundable fee of $100.00. The fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

April 3, 2023

Date



Brad Giles, Chairman

CVSSD

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 5, April 12 and April 19, 2023.