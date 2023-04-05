Anniversary | Mike and Ruth Bradshaw

Mike and Ruth Bradshaw are celebrating 50 years together. They were married on March 23, 1973, in the Logan Utah temple.

Mike dedicated 38 years of his life to teaching, including 29 years at Helper Jr. High School, 6 years at the Lighthouse, and 2 years at the Juvenile Detention Center before retiring in 2011. Ruth was a librarian at Westridge Middle School, Bruin Point Elementary School, and the Helper Library for a total of 18 years before retiring in 2010.

Together, they lived in Wellington for 37 years where they raised 6 children, Angela, Darrin, David, Becky, and Cindy. They are now blessed with 23 grandchildren, who are their greatest treasures.