ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

Emery County

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the Summer Monsoon & Flood Project, Quitchupah will be received by Emery County at the office of the Engineer at 90 South 100 East – Castle Dale, Utah until 2:00 p.m., August 8, 2023, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, shall accompany the Bid.

Major item of work:

1. Structural Concrete – 188 C.Y.

2. Grouted Rock Riprap – 445 C.Y.

Prospective Bidders will assemble at Emery Town Hall (65 North Center, Emery, Utah) July 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., for the group showing.

Attendance at the project pre-site-show meeting and site-show is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project. Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Town Hall for the said meeting and site-showing, at Emery Town Hall, 65 North Center, Emery, UT.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the County.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, Inc., 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the Pre-bid Meeting upon a non-refundable fee of $100.00. The fee will provide both a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

July 19th, 2023

Date

Keven Jensen, Commissioner

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 19, July 26 and August 2, 2023.