ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Bear Canyon Road# 305 / Deer Creek Road #304 Project, 2024 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 2:00 p.m. March 7, 2024, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Structural Concrete – 140 C.Y.

2. 42”x 29” Arch Culvert (Installation Only) – 80 L.F.

3. 66” X 51” Arch Culvert (Installation Only) – 60 L.F.

4. Traffic Control – 500 Hours

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, February 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

Bidding Contractors, or a duly authorized representative, must arrive at the Project Engineer’s office for the pre-bid meeting and site-visit at Johansen & Tuttle Engineering, 90 South 100 East, Castle Dale, UT 84513.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering. Inc. 90 South 100 East. Castle Dale. Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

February 14, 2024 Bevan Wilson – Chairman

Date ECSSD#l

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14, February 21, February 28 and March 6, 2024.