ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Project Owner:

EMERY COUNTY SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT #1

P.O. Box 1055

Castle Dale, Utah 84513

Separate sealed BIDS for the construction of the Huntington Airport Pavement Preservation Project, 2024 will be received by Emery County Special Service District #1 at the office of the Engineer: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering until 9:00 a.m. Monday March 11, 2024, and then opened and publicly read aloud.

A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid, made payable to the Owner, will accompany the Bid.

Major items of work:

1. Airport Slurry Seal Type II – 56,800 S.Y.

2. Crack Seal Elasto Flex 410 – 12 Ton

3. Pavement Marking Paint – 465 Gal

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any formality or technicality in any bid in the interest of the District.

Prospective bidders shall assemble at the Huntington Airport, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., for the pre-bid meeting.

Attendance at the project pre-bid meeting and site-visit is mandatory and a prerequisite to submitting a bid for the project.

The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS may be examined at the following location: Engineer’s Office: Johansen & Tuttle Engineering. Inc. 90 South 100 East. Castle Dale. Utah 84513.

Contract documents may be obtained at the pre-bid meeting upon a non-refundable payment of $100.00.

The fee will provide a hard copy and electronic copy of the project drawings and specifications.

February 14, 2024

Date

Bevan Wilson – Chairman

ECSSD#1

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14, February 21, February 28 and March 6, 2024.