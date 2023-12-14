Air Space Permit Approved for Santa Claus

‘Tis the season for all things festive, which was felt during the Price City Council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. Annually, the council tackles the topic of the Santa Claus air space permit.

It was fitting for Councilman Rick Davis to take the helm on this item, as it was a great topic to end his term on. Councilman Davis moved to approve the consideration and possible approval to the big guy in red for an air space permit. This allows Santa Claus to deliver toys and goodies to Price City area children late on the night of Dec. 24 and the early morning hours of Dec. 25.

Upon the approval of the permit, Councilman Layne Miller joked that it was a good thing that Nick Tatton was not in attendance that evening, as he would likely ask if Santa had insurance.