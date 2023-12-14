Patriots Punish Dinos in the Fourth

The Carbon Dinos played at home on Wednesday against the Providence Hall Patriots (2-5). Providence Hall was a much smaller team, but proved that a team that lacks in size makes up for it in intensity.

The Patriots’ game plan was to annoy the Carbon offense with a smothering defense and shooting three pointers from a distance. The strategy kept them right with Carbon at the half with a score of 22-19 in favor of Providence Hall.

The Dinos came out in the second half, taking a page out of the Patriots’ book, implementing an intense full court press and knocking down three pointers. Carbon gained the lead at the end of the third, scoring 21 points in the quarter while holding Providence Hall to just five. With a score of 40-27 at the end of the third, the Dinos and their fans were preparing for a nice win.

Providence Hall fired up the intensity once more on defense, causing turnovers and mistakes for Carbon. The pressure was on in the latter minutes of the game, and the Dinos couldn’t seem to find the basket while the Patriots scored at will. After a valiant effort by the Dinos, they were unfortunate to pull out the win, losing 54-48.

Zeke Willson was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points. Carter Warburton shot well, scoring nine points on six attempts. He added on a team-high three assists out of Carbon’s eight total for the game.

Kahner Raby did his part in the paint with 10 points, seven rebounds and a block. Ryker Butler was also doing well down low with 11 rebounds, shooting 60% with six points.

The Dinos (3-3) will hit the road on Friday for their first region game of the year against the North Sanpete Hawks (1-4). They will look to improve their record above .500 and grab a must win game.