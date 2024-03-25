Alan Richard Dick AKA Schultz

November 16, 1947 – March 7, 2024

Alan Richard Dick (Schultz), a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2024, at the hospital in Provo, Utah.

Alan was born on November 16, 1947, in Gresham, Oregon, to proud parents Clarence and Christine Dick. He was the eldest child and grew up alongside his brother Gary, and sisters Kathy and Vicki. In 1954, the family moved to Colorado eventually settling in Haxtun, where Alan spent his formative years.

A proud graduate in 1967 of Haxtun High School, where he played football alongside his younger brother.

In September 1967, Alan met the love of his life, Rebecca Kay Schwaderer, and their romance led to marriage on November 24th of the same year. Their union was blessed with three children: Martin, Lana, and Erin.

In January 1968, Alan answered the call of duty and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Stationed in Virginia, he served as a skilled helicopter mechanic in Vietnam, contributing to the war effort with dedication and courage.

After his honorable discharge, Alan and his family relocated to Murray, Utah in 1973 until settling in Price, Utah in 1974 where he worked tirelessly in the coal mines for many years until his retirement in 2012. Despite the demanding nature of his work, Alan always made time for his family and pursued his passions.

In his free time, Alan found joy in being a part of a pit crew for the local stock car races with his close friends that became his second family, shooting his black powder rifle with the Bookcliff Muzzleloader Club and cherished moments spent fishing with loved ones.

Alan was a beloved Papa to eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many others who adopted him to be their Papa, which all brought immense joy and pride into his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 53 years Rebecca his, daughter-in-law Jackie Dick, and his baby sister Vicki Akin and her husband Gary Akin.

He is survived by his brother Gary (Rose) Dick, sister Kathy (Eddie) Gallegos, three children Martin (Anna) Dick, Lana Dick, and Erin Rolfsness, as well as all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alan will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy of love, strength, and compassion will live on in the hearts of his family and friends forever.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the memorial service, which will be held on April 19th at 11 AM at the Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park located at 17111 1700 W, Bluffdale, UT 84065. Following the service, a gathering will take place at Good News Lutheran Church, at 3281 N 1120 E Lehi, Utah 84043.