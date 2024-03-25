Castle Heights, I Can Read Any Time, Anywhere Contest Features Indoor Photos

CHE Press Release

Castle Heights Elementary students put on their thinking caps to create original photos of themselves reading. Fifth-grade students had just one week to capture crazy (but safe) photos of their favorite places to read indoors. Winners included, Jace Holt, Phoenix Johnson, Alissa Sinclair, Grace Jensen, Aria Pehler, McKenna Luke, Coleson Owens, Trevin Curtis and Sophia Hawkins.

“I love to read in weird places because I like to be silly. It is good to read so that you can be smart,” said Breelle McArthur, student.

“The students created so many fun ideas. Some of them even coordinated the book with their reading location… like Coleson Owens was hanging upside down reading Falling Up and McKenna Luke was reading Dr. Seuss’ Mr. Elligot’s Pool sitting on the diving board at the swimming pool. I am proud of all of our students and excited by how much they read,” said Renee Pressett, reading specialist at Castle Heights.

“I love receiving photos from students finding creative ways to read indoors. It makes me happy seeing the students have fun while they read.” Cierra Smuin, 5th grade teacher.