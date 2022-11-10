American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Member for 69 Years

By Julie Johansen

The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 recently recognized Joan Huntington for being a member for 69 years.

Huntington joined the Auxiliary in 1953 following her marriage to LeRay Huntington and her move to Orangeville. She said her parents were very involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary and instilled the importance of the organization to her.

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary is dedicated to serving veterans and their families. Nationwide, the Auxiliary is composed of spouses, mothers, daughters, granddaughters and sisters of American war veterans.