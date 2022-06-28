American Legion Recognizes Local Veterans

Press Release

The American Legion Department of Utah held its 103rd Department Convention at the Ramada Inn on June 24-26. The statewide convention is moved about the state to afford all American Legion posts within Utah to host or attend. Over 100 Legionnaires, Auxiliarists and guests attended this convention hosted by Price Post 3.

During the convention, Art Nickas, a US Army veteran of WWII (1943-1945) who served in Belgium, France and Germany, received his 75-year American Legion membership certificate and pin from Commander David Jelin, Price Post #3.

Nickas and Richard Justesen, US Army veteran of the Vietnam War (1966-1970), were gifted Quilts of Valor. Nickas and Justesen, besides both having served in the US Army, were also parachutists and combat infantry during their respective service to our nation.

A third Quilt of Valor was presented to Marine Corps veteran and Legionnaire Don Gardner of Huntington Post 39, who is now known nationally for rescuing a US flag from a residential trashcan discovered during his refuse truck route. In total, and a rare turn of events, five custom, hand-sewn Quilts of Valor (a fabric hug) were presented during the convention, though only two were previously provided at conventions. Over 300,000 Quilts of Valor have been made and gifted to US combat veterans across the nation.

Jelin, Commander of Price Post #3 and District #5, was elected to the position of Area III Commander of the American Legion Department of Utah, responsible for posts located in Districts #5 (encompassing Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan counties) and #9 (encompassing Duchesne, Utah and Daggett counties).