Stormy Weather Braved for Good Vibes

Marking the third event of 2022, Helper’s Historic Main Street was closed to traffic once again on Saturday afternoon to welcome vendors, food trucks and live entertainment for Saturday Vibes. Though there was a delayed start due to weather, the fun could not be held off forever.

The Vibes team reported that over 2,000 attendees enjoyed the Pride-themed event in early June with 80% of the surveyed attendees residing in Carbon County. This is up from the last two events, which had a 60/40 split.

For June’s second event, though there was no theme, all of the classics that event goers have come to expect from the Vibes team were present. Rob Harrington & Dale’s House were on the stage to kick off the evening, followed by Bad Frances. As usual, there was a unique specialty cocktail featured at the bar along with other refreshments.

The featured fundraiser booth for this event was the Helper Express Playground, which is currently raising money for the construction of an all-abilities playground in Helper.

“We had every form of weather on Saturday. Well, except snow! But, we would have handled that too,” shared the Vibes team. “It was amazing! And we cannot wait for another great event next Saturday, July 9.”

The event on July 9 will feature the theme “Movin’ & Groovin’.” Memphis McCool will start the live music, followed by Mothers of Mayhem. The festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Helper Main Street.