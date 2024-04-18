Amtrak Celebrates Completion of ADA Ramp to Helper Train Station

Amtrak celebrated their newest ADA ramp platform addition with a ribbon cutting that featured members from Active Re-Entry in attendance. Previously, the Helper Train Station did not have an ADA accessible ramp. The previous on-ramp was made up of loose gravel, making using the wheelchair lift extremely difficult.

David Handera, Amtrak’s Vice President Chief Accessibility Officer, is in charge of overseeing accessibility stations and facilities and he stated this completes Phase 2 of their ADA project. Phase 2 was the addition of the 550 ft platform with detectible warning and new lighting to ensure that it was ADA accessible.

Amtrak is in the process of purchasing new train cars that will be ADA accessible. This will allow individuals in wheelchairs to board their seats directly from the ramp. Handera expressed his extreme gratitude to the entire Amtrak team, and specifically to Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman for all of her help and cooperation in making this happen.

“I’m humbled to be here and honored to represent Amtrak in cutting this ribbon,” stated Handera.

Amtrak has invested a combined $5,000,000 to this project in conjunction to a similar project in Green River. Amtrak has invested more than $860 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 122 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for customers with disabilities.

Another 30 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year as Amtrak moves toward 100% completion by 2029.