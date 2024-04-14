Amtrak Celebrates Upgrades at Helper Station

Press Release

Ribbon cutting completes $5 million Utah projects

Amtrak representatives will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Helper, Utah station April 16 to celebrate the completion of construction upgrades improving accessibility for customers with disabilities.

The California Zephyr, travels between Chicago and Emeryville, California with daily stops in Helper by an eastbound and westbound train.

WHO: Helper Mayor Lenise Peterman

Amtrak officials

Construction representatives

Host railroad

WHAT: Ribbon cutting, photo opportunity

WHEN: April 16, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: 1 Depot Street

Helper, UT 84526

BACKGROUND: Amtrak has invested more than $860 million since 2011 in accessibility upgrades and improvement projects at 122 stations across the national network to ensure a safe, efficient, and comfortable travel experience for customers with disabilities. Another 30 stations are targeted for completion this fiscal year as Amtrak moves toward 100% completion by 2029.