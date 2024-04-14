The Spring Rodeo Season has Officially Started

By Jem Sherman, Journalism Student at Emery High

The Emery rodeo team attended three different rodeos over spring break. The first rodeo was hosted by the Spikers rodeo team, Emery rodeo athletes traveled to Ogden. The results for the first performance; Kamz Rich took first in the bull riding, with Dalton Allred taking second.

In Breakaway, Shaynee Fox took fourth, while Will Jeffs took fifth in Steer Wrestling, Trent and Stace Gilbert took fifth in Team Roping, and Monty Christiansen taking fourth in reined cow horse.

The results for the second performance: Quirt Payne took fourth in Bareback riding, Dalton Allred took second in the Bull Riding, and Kamz Rich took fourth in the bull riding, and Wyatt Fox took first in the rifle Shoot.

On April 5, Emery rodeo athletes attended a high school rodeo in Price hosted by the Carbon High rodeo team. The results for the rodeo, Quirt Payne took fifth in Bareback riding, and Kamz Rich took second in the bull riding.

The next day, rodeo athletes traveled to Mt Pleasant, the high school rodeo was hosted by the Sanpete HIgh rodeo team. The results for the rodeo, Garek Bennett took fourth in bareback, and Quirt Payne took fifth in bareback, Will Jeffs took second in steer wrestling, Kamz Rich took third in Bull Riding, Graycee Mills took fourth in breakaway, Cody Howard took third in rifle shoot, and Monty Christiansen took fourth in reined cow horse.

These student athletes are working hard and are hopeful for a great season.