An Act of Justice: Brian Urban Sentenced Following Rape of Rett Syndrome Victim

In October of 2022, Brian Kenneth Urban was arrested in Salt Lake County on a charge of rape and forcible sexual abuse following a call from the mother of Ashley Vigil, the victim who resided in Carbon County.

Vigil’s mother, Paula, had explained to the officers that responded to the scene that Vigil had Rett Syndrome, which is a brain disorder that leaves the victim disabled, non-verbal and non-ambulatory. Video evidence documented the assault, though initially it was denied by Urban.

A look into his criminal history showed that he had a domestic violence case in Wyoming in which he had strangled his significant other, and he had documented domestic violence history in the state of Utah. Vigil’s mother had expressed concern due to Urban’s behavior and his need to track her whereabouts.

Following the sexual assault, Vigil’s mother stated that she became withdrawn and sad. Her seizures became worse and she stopped eating. In March of 2024, Vigil passed away.

Currently, the state of Utah does not have a stricter sentence for preying upon vulnerable adults. In discovering this, Vigil’s family, with the help of many officials, have worked tirelessly to create Ashley’s Law, which will work to create harsher sentencing for helpless victims. Nathan Woodward of the Carbon County Democratic Party and Tom Hansen, Republican Candidate for Utah House District 67, are firmly standing behind the law, with Hansen wishing to sponsor it in the upcoming legislative session.

Urban finally faced sentencing on Friday, April 5 at the 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County. Judge Stephen Nelson rejected the sentencing agreement that was agreed upon by the state and defendant.

Instead, the judge sentenced Urban to the maximum sentence that is under current law. He was charged with two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony. The commitment was to begin immediately and Urban was remanded to the custody of the Salt Lake County Sheriff. All charges are to run consecutive to one another.

“Her sentence for being victim was a painful death. I want to see him forever remembered for what he did, who he did it to, and why the law must change,” Vigil’s mother stated.