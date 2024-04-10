Dinos Volleyball Wins in Five Over Judge

The Carbon boys’ volleyball team traveled to Salt Lake to face the Judge Memorial Bulldogs for their first region matchup of the season. The first set went to the Bulldogs, but the Dinos had winning on their mind as they won the next two sets. Judge would take the fourth set in a close, 25-22 victory. But the Dinos closed out the last match, getting the 3-2 set win.

Charles Tima had a solid all-around night for the Dinos squad. Tima finished with 15 kills, an ace, three blocks and 14 digs, helping his team secure the victory. Jack Hedin finished with 13 kills, two aces, a block and nine digs. Kyler Orth was solid defensively, ending with five digs, five blocks and an ace.

Evan Lancaster placed the ball where he wanted with 18 assists on the night, along with 11 digs, two blocks, four kills and an ace. Alexis Bueno was big as well with the assists, getting 17, along with nine digs, two kills and five aces for the senior. Carter Warburton was a digging machine, racking up 33 in the evening, with a kill and a couple assists.

Carbon is now 1-0 in region play as they look to keep the streak going when they face the North Sanpete Hawks on Thursday. The teams have met before at a tournament earlier in the season, where the Hawks won in two sets over the Dinos.