Anderson and Hart Power Merchants

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Tuesday, Helper was back on the diamond to take on Vernal. Jordan Wright received the nod on the mound and navigated his way through the lineup. He pitched three innings and gave up two runs (both unearned) on three hits, while striking out four batters.

That was all the room the Merchants needed as they scored two in the first, two in the second and three in the third. Camden Wilson closed out the final three innings and gave up just one hit to pick up the save. The Merchants walked it off in the bottom of the sixth with four runs to apply the mercy rule, 12-2.

Chet Anderson did his job in the leadoff spot, going 2-4 with a walk and four runs scored. Rylan Hart primarily brought Anderson home with three ribbies to lead the team. He finished 2-3 on the evening while Ridge Nelson went 2-2 with a double and an RBI. Wilson and Braxton Henrie (2-3) also picked up an RBI in the contest. In addition, Quade Henrie had another good day at the plate, going 2-2 with two runs scored.

The Merchants will have a week off before their next game against Roosevelt on Tuesday. It will be a doubleheader with the first game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Helper.