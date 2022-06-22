View the 2022 Fireworks Sales and Discharge Dates

The Utah State Fire Marshal has released the 2022 fireworks sales and discharge dates. Class “C” fireworks can be sold from June 24 to July 25, Dec. 29-31. and two days before and on Chinese New Year’s Eve.

Discharge of these fireworks is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. from July 2-5, July 22-25, Dec. 31 and Chinese New Year’s Eve, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.

On July 4 and 24, the firework hours are extended to midnight. On Jan. 1, the fireworks hours are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For Chinese New Year’s, the fireworks are 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the following day.

If New Year’s Eve is on a Sunday and the county, municipality or metro township determines to celebrate New Year’s Eve on the prior Saturday, Dec. 30, then a person may discharge class C, state-approved explosives on that day.