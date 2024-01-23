Anderson Girls Shine at Regional Drill Competition

The Carbon drill team competed in Delta at the regional competition on Friday. The team performed well, earning fourth-place finishes in both military and dance as well as sixth in show. This gave the Dynamics a fourth-place overall tie with North Sanpete. Unfortunately, North Sanpete would win the tiebreaker, giving Carbon the fifth position for the competition.

In the drill down competition, all of the schools competed for the top three spots. Two Dinos had great performances as Landrie Anderson placed second in the event and Lanie Anderson took the third-place spot for the competition.

Next up, Carbon will travel to Utah Valley University on Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 to compete in the 3A State Tournament for the final competition of the year.