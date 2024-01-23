Carbon Swimmers Compete in Grand

The Carbon Dino swim team traveled to Moab to compete against the Grand County Red Devils on Saturday.

Starting off the individual events in the girls’ 200-yard free, Hadley Bower placed first in the race with a time of 2:21.65. Teammate Andrea Swasey took the third-place position with a 2:40.32 time. Ky Earl would earn a second-place finish for the boys with a time of 2:37.09.

In the boys’ 200-yard IM, Mason Engar had a solid race, placing in the number one spot (2:18.06). Bracken Hanson would get the third position with a time of 2:33.66.

The girls would have an interesting finish in the 200-yard IM. Maya Bower raced well, earning her the top spot with a time of 2:53.37. The second-place position would end in a tie between two Dino swimmers. Ellie Hanson and Rachel Blackburn both got a time of 2:56.28.

In the girls’ 50-yard free, Lisa King earned the second-place finish (27.22) and Ada Bradford took third (29.41). On the boy’s side, they would sweep the top three positions in the event. Spenser Hepworth (26.56) won the event, followed by Leland Kepsel (26.95) and then Jared Bryson (28.48) in a great showing from the Dinos.

The boys’ 100-yard free had Mason Engar get his second first-place finish of the day with a quick time of 56.10. Jared Bryson would earn himself the third spot in the event with a time 1:03.40. Lisa King (1:02.48) and Hadley Bower (1:03.30) would place in the second and third spots in the girls’ event.

Alyssa Chamberlain had a nice time in the 500-yard free at 6:16.22, giving her the first-place finish in the event. Teammate Mia Crompton wasn’t far behind, getting the second spot with a time 6:22.91. Chamberlain would also earn the second-place finish in the 100-yard back with a time of 1:16.00, while Bracken Hanson (1:16.84) received a second-place finish in the boys’ 100-yard back.

In the girls’ 100-yard breast, the Dinos had a dominant performance, getting the top four positions in the event. Evie Halk (1:25.75) had a great race, earning the number one spot. Lillian Seeley (1:25.99), Ada Bradford (1:26.30) and Aylen Lyman (1:32.52) placed in the next three positions. Spenser Hepworth (1:19.16) would get the second-place finish on the boys’ side.

In the relays, the Lady Dinos would win the 200-yard medley (2:13.06) with the squad of Bradford, Crompton, Bower and Chamberlain. They would also get the win in the 400-yard free relay (4:19.89) with the team of Crompton, Bower, Blackburn and King. The Dino boys would get the win in the 200-yard free relay (1:49.89) with the team of Logan Kranendonk, Spenser Hepworth, Leland Kepsel and James Tullis.

The Carbon boys would finish out the day with an overall score of 148, falling to Grand. The girls would get the overall win on their side with a final score of 427-317.

Up next, the Dinos will be hosting the Last Chance Invitational at the Deseret Wave Pool this weekend.