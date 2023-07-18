Angel of Hope Statue Ready to Add More Names

The Angel of Hope statue, located at the Cliffview Cemetery in Price, was a collaborative effort that was launched in 2018 as a way for the community to commemorate their loved ones.

Valorie Marietti, one of the founders of the statue, announced that they are gearing up to add more names to the wall at the memorial, which has occurred more than once. At this time, 62 names are needed to fill both sides of one wall. They will not be sandblasting until all of the names are received.

Marietti, who lost a son in 2017, is hoping to set the names on her son’s birthday, which is Sept. 27. The cost to add a name is $100. Marietti directed those interested to Eastern Utah Community Credit Union, where the funds can be deposited with the name and correct spelling.

The Angel of Hope statue has a Facebook page where information is kept updated, and those that are interested can follow it for further dates and information. Otherwise, those that have questions and would like to obtain more information on the statue may contact Marietti at (435) 820-8384.