The Classic Greek Festival Returns

The beloved Greek Festival returned in its full glory to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Price over the weekend.

The festival kicked off on July 13 with the 5K Torch Run that evening. Then, the community was welcomed to the church on Friday and Saturday to enjoy delicious Greek food, dancing, a gift shop, raffle and much more.

Traditional Greek dishes featuring Souvlaki, gyros, dolmathes and delicious sides were served throughout both days. The raffle had amazing prizes such as gift baskets, a grill, beef, fuel cards and cash prizes.