Angel Tree Program Brings Christmas Joy to 378 Local Children

Press Release

With the 2023 holiday season now completed, the United Way of Eastern Utah reports 378 local children celebrated a merry Christmas thanks to the generosity of Angel Tree sponsors and donors.

“For 144 Carbon and Emery county families, the financial burden of the 2023 holiday season was simply more than they could weather,” said United Way of Eastern Utah Executive Director Pam Boyd. “But our committed sponsors and donors believe that every child should have presents at Christmas and thanks to their efforts, 378 kids enjoyed unwrapping their gifts this holiday.”

In addition to the Angel Tree children, the program provided gifts for 76 area senior citizens and disabled adults, Boyd said.

Boyd noted that numerous local donors supported the Angel Tree program by collecting angel ornaments from trees set up at the Christmas Tree Regalia holiday shop, Eastern Utah Community Credit Union and Price City Hall. Additionally, the following organizations sponsored Angel Tree families:

Carbon High School

Castleview Hospital

Christmas Tree Regalia

Clampers

East Carbon City

Eastern Utah Community Credit Union

Utah State University Eastern

Price Fire Department

Huntington Power Plant

Price Kiwanis

“Anyone who has ever knocked on a door to hand over an armload of Christmas tree gifts and seen the faces of excited kids and grateful parents knows how special the Angel Tree program is,” Boyd said. “We are so thankful to all the people who made this year’s effort so successful. Holiday joy is sweetest when it is shared and thanks to all the Angel Tree support, there was abundant happiness throughout our community this Christmas.”