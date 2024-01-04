Carbon Struggles Against Uintah

The Lady Dinos faced a talented Uintah wrestling team on Wednesday afternoon at home.

Uintah won four straight forfeits to begin the dual due to Carbon not having anyone for the weight classes. The Lady Dinos were behind by 36 team points before they scored their first points.

Harleigh Malmgren won her match in a tough battle. She would end up outscoring her opponent 12-10, getting the win by decision. Madison Arroyo also received a win by fall against her opponent, scoring six points. Carbon would unfortunately fall to the tough squad with a score of 66-9.

There were some extra matches held during the dual for the teams to gain some additional experience. Carbon’s Fortune Ward and Grace Lamb would both win by fall against their second opponents of the day.

Next up, the Lady Dinos will travel to Vernal for the Tournament of Champions this weekend for a two-day tournament.